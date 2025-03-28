Disney on Ice brings ‘Frozen’ and ‘Encanto’ to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The River City is set for a magical weekend as Disney on Ice brings performances from the movies “Frozen” and “Encanto.” The six shows kick off Friday and run through Sunday.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy will also be appearing.

Show Times

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.; 3 p.m.;7 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m.; 5 p.m.

Get tickets HERE.

