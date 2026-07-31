‘Disrupted their season’: Nassau Sheriff shares details after triple arrest for stolen baseball gear

Nassau County, Fla. — Three people are behind bars after more than $19,000 worth of baseball gear and construction equipment was stolen from West Nassau High School’s baseball team.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told Action News Jax text messages between suspects showed multiple planned thefts, how they’d carry out the burglary and what they’d do with the equipment. He says the investigation revealed their intention was to sell it for cash.

NCSO investigators say it was a Bradford County flock camera that caught the stolen trailer on camera and helped close this months-long investigation.

Now, 37-year-old Brian Michael Moore, 36-year-old Joshua Edward Teel and 35-year-old Ashley Marie Crockett are facing several charges, according to arrests warrants from NCSO. The one charge they all have in common will go back to the texts: it’s misuse of a two-way communications device.

“Some bats and gloves and cleats and some sweatshirts and hats have been stolen and also a dump trailer that was out there,” said Sheriff Leeper.

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The stolen dump trailer was found earlier this month in Bradford County after it was seen on a flock camera. The vehicle that took it away from the high school was tied back to Teel.

“The vehicle we determined was owned by one of the individuals we arrested, Teel’s fiancé, which he drives her vehicles all the time,” said Sheriff Leeper.

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Leeper says Crockett is a former student at West Nassau High School.

“She kind of knew where surveillance cameras were, so she would relay that information to the other two individuals that had gone to steal the equipment,” Leeper said.

As a former baseball player, Leeper says some things you can’t put a price tag on.

“That’s equipment that these players worked hard for. Kind of Disrupted their season as a result of that,” Leeper said.

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Each of their bonds are set are 20,000 or higher. Sheriff Leeper says they got some of the equipment back, but the investigation found some of it was pawned.

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