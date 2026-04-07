‘Disturbing’: Jax Bar Assoc. ex-director faces financial mismanagement claims, report says

The Jacksonville Bar Association is facing serious allegations of financial mismanagement, false reporting, and governance failures in a new internal report targeting its long-time former executive director, Craig Shoup, that was obtained by Action News Jax Ben Becker.

How we got here

Jon McGowan, an attorney with The McGowan Law Firm in Jacksonville Beach, stepped into the interim role as executive director in late September 2025 following the sudden departure of Shoup, who had accepted a position with the City of Jacksonville in October, but shortly afterwards saw that offer rescinded by the mayor’s office. However, what began as a two-month transition period for McGowan quickly evolved into something far more complex that he detailed in a 26-page written report to the JBA Board of Governors on March 31. The word “false” appears in the report 19 times.

“Many of you will find the information contained in this report disturbing. I expect there will be a mixture of shock, disbelief, and denial,” McGowan wrote.

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A second set of books

At the center of McGowan’s allegations is a claim that Shoup operated what amounts to two sets of financial records. According to the report, Shoup shifted expenses from the JBA to the Lawyer Referral Service - a separate nonprofit that offers consultations regarding foreclosure, eviction, family law, personal injury, employment issues, bankruptcy and criminal law - in order to make both organizations appear financially healthy in reports presented to the board.

In reality, McGowan alleges, the JBA has functionally operated at a loss since 2021. The JBA’s operational reserves dropped from $405,000 in July 2021 to just $160,000 by January 2026, a 60% reduction. At the current burn rate, McGowan warns, the organization will run out of money by December 2028. Meanwhile, the LRS accumulated over $200,000 in its money market account because it was never actually paying the expenses being credited to it on tax filings.

McGowan also alleges that incorrect 990 tax returns were filed with the IRS for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and that Shoup’s salary increased nearly 70% during his tenure, with bonuses tied to financial performance figures McGowan says were based on false information.

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False reports to the Florida Bar

The Lawyer Referral Service faces separate but equally serious allegations. McGowan’s report claims the LRS filed false quarterly reports with the Florida Bar, including inflated attorney participation numbers, inaccurate call statistics, and misleading expense statements. The Florida Bar, McGowan says, was already aware the numbers did not add up.

In addition, the LRS had reportedly been placed on a watch list for potential dissolution due to mismanagement and financial insolvency, a fact McGowan says was never disclosed to the full board by Shoup.

Currently, according to the LRS website “The LRS program is currently paused while we complete important upgrades to our systems and processes. These improvements will help us provide a more efficient, accessible, and user‑friendly experience for individuals seeking legal assistance through our service. During this pause, we are not able to offer attorney referrals.”

Membership numbers disputed

Shoup publicly claimed JBA membership exceeded 2,400 in a final Bar Bulletin article published in October 2025 in the Jacksonville Daily Record. McGowan’s analysis tells a different story. Actual paid membership, he found, stood at just 1,638, representing only 34% of active Duval County attorneys, down from 37.5% in 2017 and far short of the strategic plan’s 60% participation goal.

Calls for action

McGowan is urging the board to commission an independent audit of fiscal years 2021 through 2023, file amended IRS returns before deadlines pass, engage outside legal counsel to assess liability, and undertake a full restructuring of the Lawyer Referral Service. He also signals that individual board members could face personal legal exposure if they failed to exercise adequate financial oversight.

Jacksonville Bar Association Statement:

“Mr. McGowan put out his report weeks after his employment ended, and the same day he submitted his candidacy for a seat on our Board. While he did the JBA a service as interim executive director for a brief period, his report contains inaccuracies and unfounded assumptions. For several years, independent CPAs have reviewed our books to prepare annual financial statements. Since questions were first raised about financial record-keeping in January 2026, we have been reviewing the financials with our CPA and independent bookkeeper. That review is ongoing, though as of yet no accounting professional has expressed support for the report’s conclusions.”

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Jon McGowan Statement:

“The final report was a confidential document for the board of governors. It was drafted as a starting point, not a conclusion. I am disappointed that it has become public. These matters should be researched and addressed privately by the board, not in a public forum.[Board President Brian] Coughlin has been a strong leader of the JBA, and I know that he is acting in what he believes is the best interest of the organization. To the credit of the organization, the officers took the initial concerns seriously. These are smart individuals who are committed to the success of the organization. I am confident they will resolve this issue in a professional manner.”

Action News Jax reached out to Shoup numerous times and is waiting for a response.

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