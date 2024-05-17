Do you want to extend the ‘SUP’ to the Beaches? Jacksonville leaders want your input

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new push to extend the “SUP,” or the “Shared-Use Path,” that opened up along the Fuller Warren Bridge just over a year ago.

The new goal is to create a core-to-coast trail, which would extend the “SUP” from the Riverside-San Marco area all the way to the beaches.

City leaders are asking for public input on the idea in a special survey.

The survey starts by adding context on city trails. It asks you how you feel about trails in our community. It says trail width varies, but it should be about 10 feet wide, which is similar to the Fuller Warren shared-use path, also known as the “SUP.”

It then gets into more specific questions about bicycling and cyclists, like Question 14, which asks, “Please tell us about the types of bicycle trips you make and how often.” It gives a variety of options.

The next part of the survey gives people certain scenarios to look at with pictures and asks them how confident they would be riding a bicycle in these kind of lanes.

The next page gets into Jacksonville-specific questions about how satisfied you are with what we currently have in the city.

The final page gives you the option to provide demographic information, including your zip code.

CLICK HERE to view the full survey.

