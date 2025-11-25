Doctors can’t save child’s ear after reported dog attack in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother says she and her children are traumatized after her 4-year-old son was attacked by two dogs in their Normandy neighborhood. Doctors now say they can’t save the child’s ear.

Tracy Moore says the attack happened last Thursday morning after she put her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. She says she had just made it back to her porch with her 4-year-old son, Roland, and her older son when two neighborhood dogs approached them.

Moore says the dogs belong to her neighbors and that the animals are well-known in the area. At first, she says everything seemed friendly... until it wasn’t.

She says the dogs suddenly pounced on Roland. The little boy fell to the ground and became scared, and when she and her older son tried to pull him away, the dogs turned aggressive.

Moore says she threw herself over her son as a human shield, suffering bites all over her body. Her older child couldn’t break Roland free. The 4-year-old suffered severe injuries. The police report didn’t identify the breed of the dogs.

Moore says the staff at Wolfson Children’s Hospital have gone above and beyond for their family, but doctors ultimately determined Roland’s ear can’t be saved. She says it’s a devastating update she’s still trying to process.

Animal Care and Protective Services confirmed both dogs involved in the attack have been taken. It’s still unclear whether charges will be filed against the owners or whether the dogs will be euthanized.

Moore says tomorrow, surgeons are scheduled to remove her son’s ear... a moment she says no parent should ever have to face.

