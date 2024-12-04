‘Doesn’t seem fair:’ Employees left scrambling after two local restaurants close without warning

YULEE, Fla. — Two local restaurants shut their doors unexpectedly, and now, employees are left scrambling to find work.

Anejo Cocina Mexicana in Yulee and the Salsas Cocina Mexicana on Blanding in Middleburg closed without warning this week

Employees told Action News Jax Anette Gutierrez this came out of nowhere.

Three people own both restaurants. And employees said two of them came and changed the locks on the doors.

“They’re not thinking about the families and the people that are behind this restaurant – like I have to pay my rent, I have to pay my bills, I have a baby to take care of,” server Samuel Bena said. “It doesn’t seem fair. It’s like they’re disrespecting us as human beings.”

