Dog inside crate dies after being thrown into Clay County creek, $5K reward for information

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for starving a dog to death and dumping it in a creek off the St. Johns River.

Detectives tell Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan that there’s not a lot to go off in the case at this point.

Kayakers found the dog inside a crate submerged in a creek off County Road 209. But detectives don’t have any suspect information and are asking the public for help.

There’s also a $5,000 reward for information from the National Humane Society while this is being investigated by CCSO and Clay County Animal Services.

Investigators believe the dog was between two to three years old. They say the crate was tied shut and there was a handle on it, which investigators believe was used to throw the crate into the creek.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

They said the dog was wearing a collar and a bowl was inside the crate. The dog was not microchipped and didn’t have a name tag.

Coming up on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5, we speak with the detective in this case on what’s going into this investigation and what the person who did this could be charged with.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.