‘The dog next door is so aggressive’: Beach Haven neighbors report ongoing issues with loose dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents in Jacksonville’s Beach Haven neighborhood say they have been living in fear for the past two months because of a loose dog they describe as aggressive and difficult to avoid.

Neighbors claim a gray pit bull has repeatedly escaped from a nearby home, chased residents, and caused thousands of dollars in property damage. They say the situation has left many people feeling unsafe in their own yards and hesitant to go outside.

“The dog next door is so aggressive,” said resident Cherie Orenstein.

Video provided by neighbors shows the dog chasing a woman through her yard as she screams for help. Residents say incidents like that have forced them to be extra cautious whenever they leave their homes.

“I am living on edge. My neighbors are living on edge. We are being chased in our own homes,” Orenstein said.

The pit bull belongs to neighbors who recently moved into the area. She said the dog frequently gets loose by running out the front door, a detail that Animal Care and Protective Services confirmed during its investigation.

Orenstein also said the dog recently damaged her son’s truck by chewing through wires and other vehicle components, leaving her with a costly repair bill.

“I have to pay out a thousand dollars or better to fix my son’s truck to get him back on the road,” she said.

Concerned about the repeated incidents, Orenstein reported the situation to both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services.

ACPS officials said officers issued the dog’s owner a verbal warning. Action News Jax attempted to speak with the owner, but the person who answered the door at the residence where neighbors say the dog lives declined to comment.

Chief Michael Bricker of Animal Care and Protective Services said the owner told officers she planned to address the problem.

“What she told us at that point was that she was going to remedy the issue,” Bricker said. “She was going to ensure that the dog doesn’t get out the door by buying a baby gate on Amazon.”

Despite those assurances, neighbors say the dog was loose again as recently as Monday morning.

“I didn’t feel safe to leave. I couldn’t leave my own yard,” Orenstein said. “This dog hasn’t bit anybody, but it’s very aggressive, and I don’t want to try to get bit.”

Animal Care and Protective Services said the owner will now receive a written warning and a fine. Officials are encouraging residents to continue reporting incidents if the dog gets loose again.

As of now, the agency says it has not received any official reports documenting aggressive behavior by the dog.

Bricker said residents who have video evidence of incidents should submit it to the agency along with a notarized affidavit.

“Per ordinance, we need the thumb drive to come into us along with an affidavit that’s notarized by a notary,” Bricker said.

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