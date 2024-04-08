DOJ: Former FHP Trooper and DEA officer from Jax pleads guilty to ‘theft of money and drugs’

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — A former FHP Trooper and DEA Task Force Officer pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute drugs, defrauding the United States, and illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Joshua Grady Earrey, 45, Jacksonville, now faces a maximum of 60 years in federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Earrey was involved in stealing money and illegal drugs as a FHP Trooper and designated Task Force Officer with the DEA. The money and drugs he stole were seized as evidence during criminal investigations.

Earrey would then distribute the narcotics for others to sell, extorting or accepting cash from the drug dealers in exchange for protection from arrest.

The DOJ described how much drugs were stolen and how Earrey was able to commit the crimes.

“Earrey and his co-conspirator stole more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana from evidence and covered up the theft by submitting falsified paperwork showing that the drugs had been destroyed. Earrey, who had an addiction to prescription opiates, also used his corrupt activities to obtain illegal drugs for his own use.”

On one occasion, the DOJ said that Earrey traded cases of firearm ammunition that he stole from FHP to a convicted murderer in exchange for oxycodone.

The widespread criminal activity spanned from 2017 to 2023.

Action News Jax covered the story in March when the former FHP Trooper of the Year was accused of being an ‘addict of controlled substances’ and when experts weighed in on his drug-related charges.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service -- Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.

