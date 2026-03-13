DOJ: Jacksonville man indicted for child sex crime, attempting to entice a 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old Jacksonville man has been indicted for attempting to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Adeis Jonathan Francis faces a minimum penalty of 10 years and up to life in federal prison if convicted of the charges.

The indictment was announced on Friday following a multi-week undercover operation conducted by the FBI. The investigation, which took place in Jacksonville and Pensacola, utilized a social media application to identify individuals attempting to solicit children for sexual activity online.

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The investigation began when an FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old child used a social media application to identify adults seeking contact with minors.

Between February 17 and March 6, the agent exchanged messages with an app user identified as “Jay,” who was later identified as Francis. After the agent informed Francis that the child was 13, Francis reportedly asked if she was comfortable talking to him and requested photos.

On March 5, the communication escalated as Francis questioned the “child’s” sexual history and discussed plans to meet in person. According to court records, Francis sent a text message stating his intentions. “I can show you how to have sex ...” Francis wrote.

He also sent messages describing specific sexual acts he intended to perform during the meeting.

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Following these conversations, Francis boarded a bus in Jacksonville on March 6 to travel to the “child’s” purported residence. FBI agents arrested Francis in the vicinity of the location shortly after his arrival.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Jacksonville and Pensacola conducted the undercover operation and subsequent arrest.

Given this is a federal case, Action News Jax does not have access to Francis’ mugshot.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative created in 2006 to address child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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