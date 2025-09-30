Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Duval provides somber statistics and survivor testimony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — October marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, local officials, law enforcement, and advocates gathered to confront what many described as a persistent and growing crisis.

Among them was a survivor who bravely shared her personal story, one that underscored both the devastation of abuse and the strength it takes to escape it.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed chilling statistics during the news conference. Duval County recorded 14 domestic violence homicides last year, resulting in 19 total deaths, including three murder-suicides. Firearms were involved in most of these tragic incidents.

So far this year, there have been 5,443 reported domestic violence cases in Duval County—slightly up from 5,344 cases this time last year. In 2023, the number was even higher, surpassing 6,000 reported incidents.

“Today we recognize it for what it is: an inexcusable violence for which there must be accountability,” said Ed Cayenne, Director of Investigations in Homeland Security.

One of the most moving moments came when Tonia, a survivor of prolonged domestic abuse, stood before the audience and recounted her story, beginning with a childhood marred by violence.

“Dad told me I wouldn’t beat you if I didn’t love you. It was the first time, but not the last time I would hear that,” Tonia said.

After being sent to North Carolina, Tonia endured beatings at the hands of her father. At 15, she met another abuser and was pregnant by 16.

“When I was eight months pregnant, he stole drugs, and a dealer held a gun to my head to push him,” she shared.

Tonia credited her faith and the support of the domestic violence shelter Hubbard House for helping her find the strength to break free from the cycle of abuse.

“The hardest thing to do is to walk away because the abuse is horrible. It’s just finding the courage to say ‘I’ve had enough,’ the courage to say ‘this is it,’” she said.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office issued a proclamation officially designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Joni Phillips, Duval County Clerk, announced a visual tribute to victims and survivors.

“In fact, tomorrow afternoon, what has become an annual tradition, we will place purple flags on the front line of the courthouse that will represent every case that was filed in Duval County this past year,” Phillips said.

Awareness events and community outreach campaigns are scheduled throughout October.

Officials said their goal is not only to honor the lives lost to domestic violence but to raise awareness and provide resources that could protect future victims.

