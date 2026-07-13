Donate school supplies in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — School starts in less than a month, and you can help teachers get ready.

The St. Augustine Education Foundation, operating as Investing in Kids (INK!), is collecting supplies to help fill The Bailey Group Tools 4 Schools Supply Depot.

Bins have been placed throughout St. Johns County. You can find one on July 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at David Weekley Homes, 11271 Network Dr., Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The second Stuff the Bus event returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the weekly Farmer’s Market.

“Tools 4 Schools is truly a community event that keeps giving throughout the school year,” Cathy Newman, INK!’s Executive Director, said in a news release. “Collected supplies are directly available for our teachers to request and receive, free of charge, to use in their classrooms. This prevents them from paying out of pocket for items necessary for their success and that of their students.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The goal is to offset the cost of supplies that teachers pay for with their personal money. According to a 2025 study by AdoptAClassroom.org, teacher expenses have increased by nearly 50%, from $600 per year in 2015 to an average of $895 per year a decade later.

During the 2025-2026 school year, INK! delivered more than $143,000 in supplies to classrooms across St. Johns County.

If you can’t drop off supplies, you can shop from INK!’s Amazon wish list.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.