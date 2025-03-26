Don’t be alarmed: Coast Guard firing flares in Brunswick Monday

BRUNSWICK, Fla. — If you see flares lighting up the sky off the coast of Brunswick Monday morning, you (probably) shouldn’t be concerned.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be firing off expired aerial and hand-held flares near the Brunswick Landing Marina.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The exercise will help Flotilla 10-10 members train with the equipment, while also keeping the hazardous waste the flares generate from going into local landfills and waterways.

The training is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The police department says the flares may be visible from long distances and are anticipating an influx of concerned calls.

Read: Making Jacksonville proud: Local boy heading to go-karting National Championship

Read: St. Johns County jail that once held MLK Jr. considered for demolition

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.