Don’t forget: Trash pickup changes for the City of St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Fla. — If you live in the City of St. Augustine, take note. Your trash pickup will be different because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, there will be no solid waste collections.

On Friday, Nov. 29, there will be no residential recycling.

If you can’t wait for the next round of pickups, you can drop off your recyclables for free at these locations:

Downtown Lincolnville, 501 Riberia Street - at the end of Riberia by the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Solid Waste Facility

Anastasia Island, 143 Red Cox Dr. - behind RB Hunt Elementary School, just past the skate park & soccer field, on the right

North City, 323 San Marco Ave. – the North end of San Marco before it merges with US1, on the right side before the Las Palmas condos

West City - 30 Pellicer Lane - inside the chain-link fence on the south side of the Dr. Sue A. Middleton Archaeology Center building

City of St. Augustine Beach - 2200 A1A South - glass only, at the south end of St. Augustine Beach City Hall parking lot by the American flag

City offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

