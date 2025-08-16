Double lane closures on Buckman Bridge this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers should expect delays on the Buckman Bridge this weekend.

Two southbound lanes of I-295 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, August 15, until 4 a.m. Monday, August 18.

Crews will be replacing finger joints on the bridge during this time, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project also includes steel work and partial coatings on the bridge over the St. Johns River.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time, or use alternate routes.

