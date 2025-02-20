Downtown Black History Month Parade to celebrate local creators and businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Melanin Market is bringing attention to all things black history in Jacksonville with an event Saturday.

More than 50 black-owned businesses and entertainers will take the streets of Downtown for the city’s only Black History Month parade.

The vendor market begins at 12 p.m., just one hour before the parade kicks off.

Participants will begin marching at the intersection of East 7th Street and Florida Avenue.

For best viewing, visitors should line the streets along A. Philip Randolph Blvd between East 1st Street and East Union Street.

Local, state, college and high school marching bands will provide the soundtrack.

You can help out local black businesses by shopping with the on-site vendors, trying out some new food trucks and listening to local artists.

Melanin Market will also be awarding five minority business owners with $1,000 grants to help them grow their brand.

The celebration will wrap up at 6 p.m.

The deadline to fill out a vendor or parade application is Thursday, February 20th.

