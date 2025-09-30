Dozens of Florida laws go into effect October 1. Here are the ones to know.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 29 bills go into law in Florida on October 1, covering issues like repeat sexual and DUI offenders, animal abandonment, and rental transparency.

These are some of the biggest ones you need to know:

“Trenton’s Law”: Driving and Boating Offenses

Named after a St. Johns County student, Trenton’s Law provides enhanced penalties for DUI and BUI manslaughter and vehicular and vessel homicide if the person has a prior conviction for similar offenses. It also creates a criminal penalty for refusing to submit to a breath or urine test after a DUI arrest. Read the full bill here.

“Trooper’s Law”: Abandoning Restrained Dogs During Natural Disasters

This new law provides criminal penalties for restraining a dog outside during a natural disaster and abandoning them. It is named after a dog that was left tied up in floodwaters during Hurricane Milton. Read the full bill here.

"Tristin Murphy Act": Mental Health

Expands programs and initiatives that divert people experiencing mental health issues away from the criminal justice system while also increasing training on the subject for emergency professionals. Read the full bill here.

Flood Disclosures

The new law requires landlords to disclose to potential tenants before or during the signing of the rental agreement if there are certain flood risks or a history of flooding on the property. We go more in-depth on what this means for renters here. You can read the bill’s full language here.

Registration of Sexual Predators and Sexual Offenders

This law revises reporting requirements for sexual predators, adding that offenders must report new vehicles and employment within two days, as well as travel residences. Action News Jax reporter Jake Stofan goes in-depth on the new requirements here. You can read the full bill here.

Sexual Offenses by Persons Previously Convicted of Sexual Offenses

This law provides mandatory minimum sentences and sentencing requirements for certain sex crimes when the criminal was previously convicted of a similar offense. Read the full bill here.

Installation or Use of Tracking Devices or Applications

The law increases criminal penalties for people who knowingly install tracking devices or applications on another person’s property without consent to facilitate a dangerous crime. Read the full bill here.

Offenses Involving Children

This law makes it so that not knowing a victim’s age, being lied to about a victim’s age, or genuinely believing a victim is a certain age are rarely valid defenses for crimes where the age is important. It also revises the victim’s age in luring or enticing cases to someone under the age of 14, rather than 12. Read the full bill here.

Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Only Damage to Vehicle or Property

This law allows for a court to order a driver convicted of leaving the scene of a crash with another vehicle or property to pay restitution for damage they caused. Read the full bill here.

Capital Human Trafficking of Vulnerable Persons for Sexual Exploitation

Increases penalties for those convicted of capital human sex trafficking of vulnerable persons, including designating them as a sexual predator. Read the full bill here.

Other laws to know:

You can read about each law in effect on October 1 by visiting the Florida Senate’s bill list here.

