Dozens protest against ICE’s presence in Jacksonville 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people lined Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville’s Southside Saturday afternoon to protest against ICE’s presence in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA) organized an emergency action protest in response to the recent string of joint law enforcement operations with ICE in the city.

“We’re out here fighting for immigrant rights for their advocacy and demanding dignity for them,” Vanessa Alvarez, a Community Organizer with JIRA, said.

The protest took place at the corner of Beach Blvd and Anniston Road on Jacksonville’s Southside. Just hundreds of feet from where a video, showing the arrest of a local woman, now charged with attacking law enforcement during a joint operation with ICE agents, was captured.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had harsh words following her arrest, insisting that it’s not wise to interfere with any law enforcement operation.

“This is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” Governor DeSantis said.

However, protestors aren’t backing down.

“I’m outraged, you know, I’m turning out,” Deb Vann said, who was protesting. “We can organize, and we’ll get together, and we’ll fight this.”

JIRA’s next protest is scheduled for January 24th at 12 pm from the Duval County Courthouse.

