Drink up: Starbucks offering free refills, bringing back condiment bar Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Although Starbucks has made strides to accomodate its busy on-the-go customers through mobile app orders and drive-thrus for years, it’s adding new incentives to sit down and relax inside its shops.

Starting Monday, January 27th, Starbucks will begin serving all ‘for here’ drink orders in reusable ceramic mugs and glasses.

In addition, anyone who chooses the sustainable in-cafe option will also be able to enjoy free refills of brewed hot coffee, iced coffee, and tea during the same visit.

According to Starbucks’ website, the company’s goal is to have its non-reusable cups be “100% compostable, recyclable, or reusable; sourced from 50% recycled materials; and made using 50% less virgin fossil fuel derived sources by 2030″.

This now offer applies to all Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks also announced the return of its condiment bar. Beginning Monday, you can customize your drink with creamer, milk and other sweeteners without having to ask the barista for help.

Starbucks ceramic cups Starbucks condiment bar. Store shoot at Mercer Island store on 1/23/25. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks) (Joshua Trujillo/Joshua Trujillo)

