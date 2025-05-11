Driver dies after crashing into tree on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man died on Sunday morning after crashing into a tree on Interstate 95.

The man was driving northbound on I-95 around 6:40 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver took the exit ramp to Southside Boulevard, where the car veered off the road to the left and struck a tree, FHP said.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries.

The name of the person has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

