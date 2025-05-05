Local

Driver dies in tractor-trailer vs box truck crash on I-295 in Jacksonville, traffic being diverted

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 295 northbound are closed Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

Traffic is being diverted to JTB. Florida Highway Patrol posted about the wreck on X just after 9 a.m. The accident happened north of J. T. Butler Boulevard.

*This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

