Driver dies in tractor-trailer vs box truck crash on I-295 in Jacksonville, traffic being diverted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 295 northbound are closed Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

Traffic is being diverted to JTB. Florida Highway Patrol posted about the wreck on X just after 9 a.m. The accident happened north of J. T. Butler Boulevard.

*This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.