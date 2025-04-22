Driver hits tree, dies in St. Johns County crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old Interlachen man is dead after crashing the pickup truck he was driving into a tree Monday. The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. at State Road 207 and Maine Street.

The man was traveling northbound on State Road 207 "when for undetermined reasons [he] exited the roadway onto the right curbed shoulder," a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. “[He] then continued along the grass shoulder striking a tree which caused [the pickup] to overturn coming to final rest on its roof.”

The driver was taken to Flagler Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

