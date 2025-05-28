Local

Driver killed in Palatka crash

PALATKA, Fla. —

A 39-year-old Palatka man is dead after crashing the SUV he was driving Tuesday on U.S. Highway 17. The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. while he was traveling southbound on HWY 17 south of Carraway Street.

A Florida Highway Patrol news release states the driver failed to maintain his lane and drove onto the westbound shoulder. The driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and the vehicle flipped over.

He was ejected from the SUV, the news release states. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release states.

