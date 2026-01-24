Driver killed in single-car crash on US90 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man from Macclenny died late Friday night after crashing his sedan on US Highway 90 east of Rayonier Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was heading east on US 90 just before 10 p.m. when he failed to make a curve in the road.

His car ran off the left side and overturned, hitting four trees before coming to a stop.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, FHP says.

