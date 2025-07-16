Driver, passengers escape fire after truck rear ended by tractor-trailer on I-75 in Columbia Co.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people in a truck were able to escape without injury after it caught fire after it was rear ended by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Columbia County.

The accident occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 437, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man from Edinburg, Texas, and his two passengers, also from Edinburg, Texas, were traveling in the right lane when the semi truck struck them in the rear. The truck traveled off the roadway, flipped over, and became fully engulfed blocking a portion of the right lane, the FHP news release states.

No injuries were reported.

