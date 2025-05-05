Driver safe after driving into St. Johns County retention pond

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team responded to a vehicle that was submerged in a retention pond Monday morning. The accident occurred at State Road 16 and Silverleaf Parkway.

The driver was able to get out of the car safely, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Car in retention pond A driver was able to escape unharmed Monday, May 5, 2025 after driving into a retention pond in St. Johns County.

