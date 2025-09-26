Man shot in head while driving in Jacksonville’s Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after he was shot in the head while driving in the Edgewood area. Jacksonville police were called to the 500 block of Cassat Avenue at about 10 p.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the head, a Jacksonville police news release states. He was taken to the hospital.

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim was driving a vehicle in the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue South when an unknown suspect outside of the vehicle shot him,” the news release states.

A passenger in the vehicle was able to drive to a nearby area and police were called, the news release states.

No arrests were made and no suspect description was given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Jacksonville police call at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

