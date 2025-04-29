Drivers in critical, serious conditions after head-on collision in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two drivers were rushed to the hospital Monday night after a head-on collision on US Highway 1.

The accident occurred at about 10:11 p.m. when a sedan, driven by a 25-year-old Jacksonville Beach man, was traveling southbound near JW Elliot Drive while another sedan, driven by a 25-year-old Tampa woman, was traveling northbound.

“The front of each vehicle collided head-on,” a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The woman was listed in critical condition Tuesday and the man was listed in serious condition, the news release states.

