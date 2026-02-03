Driver’s license exam change to English-only has mixed reactions among local Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday will be the last day to be able to take the driver’s license exam in another language in Florida.

That had some Jacksonville residents rushing to take the complete exam. Ana Valdes was one of a handful who came in before the statewide change. Valdes has been preparing for months and decided to take the exam before she can’t complete it in Spanish.

“I think it’s a good thing. I mean, we’re Americans, and Americans should have an English language for the test,” said Terry Caldwell, local resident.

“But as far as changing it, I think that’s better. If people understand better in their native language, it’s no problem. As long as it’s the same test all the English readers get, I’m not seeing a problem,” said Roy Wilson local resident.

“Anxiety and worried because imagine not dominating English perfectly,” Valdes mentioned.

Valdes has been trying to learn English, but she knows she won’t fully understand the exam if it isn’t in her native language, which is Spanish. The state is also ending language translation services during tests.

“If they could give us a bit more time, it would be beneficial to all because we aren’t going to be able to learn English from one day to the next,” Valdes mentioned.

FLHSMV said in a press release, “Florida takes a leading role in highway safety by requiring all driver’s license exams be taken in English and without an interpreter.“

Before this change, people were able to take the exam in Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, and other languages on noncommercial licenses.

