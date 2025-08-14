Drug house busted blocks away from Palatka elementary school, prompting short lockdown

PALATKA, Fla. — A SWAT and Drug Unit operation was revealed as the cause of a short lockdown at a local elementary school, hours following its cancellation.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had James A. Long Elementary in Palatka placed on a modified lockdown for around ten minutes Thursday afternoon out of an abundance of caution due to a “large law enforcement presence” in the area.

PCSO said it was executing a warrant for the arrest of Royzie Lee White, 66, who is accused of running a drug house at 401 Beech Street.

“This dealer was peddling poison blocks away from James A. Long elementary school,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Just steps away children walk on the sidewalk to and from school, thereby exposing them to addicts and criminals.”

The woman had previously been arrested in June of 2024 for multiple counts of drug possession and possession of a gun or ammo as a convicted felon. She had been released on bond, but the state filed to have it revoked, claiming she committed a new offense of maintaining a drug house.

According to a police report, the investigation began following a Crimestoppers tip. Between April and July 2025, multiple undercover drug deals were conducted at the property, resulting in successful purchases of crack from White.

