Dump truck driver killed, two others injured in three-car collision on Amelia Island

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — A 55-year-old driver from Indiana was killed and two elderly drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a collision on Amelia Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash report says the dump truck was northbound on Amelia Island Parkway near South 14th Street around 12:41 PM. For unknown reasons, it collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck driven by an 84-year-old man.

The dump truck overturned before being hit by a sedan driven by a 100-year-old woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 55-year-old man died at the scene, while the other two drivers, both from Fernandina Beach, were taken to the hospital.

The pick-up truck driver is listed in “critical” condition, while the woman is in “serious” condition, according to FHP.

Amelia Island Parkway in Fernandina Beach is closed from South 8th Street to Via Del Mar Road, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]