Duo trafficking meth in Baker County, more drugs found during ‘thorough search’ in jail, BCSO said

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — It started as a traffic stop and ended with two being charged on a laundry list of drug offenses.

On Fri., Jan. 5, Sgt. Mike Bodkin with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 in Glen. St. Mary “for various infractions.” The deputy’s office said probable cause had been established to search the vehicle.

During his police work, Sgt. Bodkin found 23 grams of methamphetamine in the center console and a small amount of marijuana on Alisyn Bussey, 30, one of the suspects.

According to BCSO, the driver, Christopher Hartman, 41, admitted that some of the narcotics belonged to him, and both individuals were arrested.

“When the dynamic duo arrived at the Baker County Detention Center (BCDC), Bussey apparently doubted that the deputies would perform a thorough search of her body during the booking process,” the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

An additional 40 grams of meth and 24 grams of cocaine were found on Bussey during a jail search.

The sheriff’s office said that both Bussey and Hartman were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bussey was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

“Both defendants have been to prison for the sale and/or trafficking of narcotics in the past, and Hartman who was just released on Christmas Eve can expect to return,” BCSO said.

