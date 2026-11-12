DUU-VALL aboard! Jaguars players visit USS Carney to talk shared experience of being on ‘destroyers’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville Jaguars players took time between games to tour the USS Carney, a guided-missile destroyer based at Naval Station Mayport.

Tight ends Brenton Strange and Nate Boerkircher and safety Rayuan Lane III, who serves in the Marine Corps Reserves, made a visit to the Navy crew members Tuesday - a day before Veterans Day.

“Lots of happy sailors walked away with selfies and autographs,” a post on Naval Station Mayport’s Facebook page read. “What a treat leading up to Veterans Day!”

The USS Carney is a guided-missile destroyer that was involved in combat-intensive U.S. Navy deployments in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean Sea in 2023-2024.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-2 this year, with a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“USS Carney and Jacksonville Jaguars - an unbeatable team,” the post said of the two destroyers.

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