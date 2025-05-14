Duval County high schools to dismiss 15 minutes earlier, starting in fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in 2025-26, most Duval County high schools will dismiss students 15 minutes earlier.

The changes were announced in February.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The change comes with a new 3x3 block schedule and a daily 50-minute “skinny” class.

Students will take three 100-minute classes on an A/B rotation.

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Stanton College Preparatory, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, and Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies will keep their current schedule.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.