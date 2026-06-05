Duval County invests in elementary school weapons detection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting this fall, Jacksonville’s youngest students will begin walking through weapons detection systems before entering school.

The Duval County School Board just approved a $2 million contract to expand technology that’s already used in middle and high schools.

“We had a bunch of safety patrols and they would keep the doors open like good morning, have a great day, so then you’d just walk to class,” said Everly Becker, an 11-year-old who just graduated from 5th grade.

Chief of Duval County School Police Jackson Short says it’s about giving all students the same level of protection.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Last school year, officials found firearms in the backpacks of three different elementary school students.

“All three of those times, there were legitimate firearms found in the backpack of elementary school students,” Chief Short said.

The portable, walk-through systems can detect a wide range of threats, including knives, firearms and explosives.

But not everyone is on board.

Jean Francis with Moms Demand Action Jacksonville says machines won’t fix the root problem.

“This is not the society we have to live in. We’ve learned how to decrease drunk driving, fires, you name all of the issues, and we’ve been able to resolve them,” Francis said.

She says it’s we could prevent tragedies with stronger firearm regulations and education.

“I would say even Band-Aids are necessary. If you scrape your knee, you don’t do nothing about it. Put a Band-Aid on it on it and take some other precautions. So, I would say that adding weapons technology to elementary schools is part of the solution. That doesn’t mean it’s the only solution,” Chief Short said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This upcoming school year, 30 elementary schools will get the weapons detectors. Each school will be equipped with at least three machines to shore up entrances and exits.

“I think that it keeps the kids and the teachers safe then it’s a good idea. My uncle is a teacher and I want him to be safe, so I think it’s a good idea,” Becker said.

School officials say the regional superintendents picked which schools go first.

They’ll let parents and staff know about any changes before the school bells ring.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.