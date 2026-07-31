Duval County Jury finds man guilty of 9 counts of sexual battery, could face life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found Ronnie Roman guilty of nine counts of sexual battery on a minor. Roman faces up to life in Florida State Prison following the verdict announced by State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

The investigation into Roman began in May 2023 after the victim reported years of abuse to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The abuse occurred over a four-year period starting in 2018 when the victim was 14.

Roman is a registered sexual predator who lived in the same house as the victim. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Roman had access to her when she was a child. The sexual abuse occurred both in Jacksonville and during trips out of town when the two were alone.

Roman used a firearm to threaten the victim to ensure she remained silent about the assaults.

Evidence gathered during the investigation included recordings of some of the assaults found on Roman’s phone. He was arrested after admitting to several of the rapes during a controlled phone call with the victim.

Judge Jonathan Sacks will sentence Roman at a later date.

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