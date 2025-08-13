Duval County leaders clash over potential historic school designation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville city councilwoman wants to preserve Annie R. Morgan Elementary School by giving it historic landmark status—but the proposal is facing pushback from the Duval County School Board and a potential buyer.

The school, located in the Woodstock neighborhood, closed at the end of the last school year as part of the district’s consolidation plan. In an 11-page report, Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray cites the school’s cultural significance to the community and its historic architectural design as reasons for the designation. The city’s Planning Department has recommended the Historic Preservation Commission approve the measure.

But the School Board, which owns the property, says landmark status could interfere with its plans to sell or lease the building—an important step in addressing the district’s budget problem.

“We are in a deficit, so we are trying to find ways to close that gap, whether it’s selling this school or having a lease option,” said School Board Member Reginald Blount, whose district includes the property. “If we do sell it, we can close this deficit and we don’t have to have this property on our books if we’re not going to use it.”

One interested buyer is Joshua Christian Academy, which operates next door. But Executive Director Lisa Harris says the academy would not move forward if the landmark designation is approved, citing concerns over the “red tape” involved in making renovations.

“If it is deemed a historic landmark, then we would not be interested in purchasing it,” Harris said. “All of the red tape that you have to go through… is just overwhelming.”

Harris says if the academy bought the property, it would house high school students, giving the community more local educational options. Without the ability to make needed updates, she fears the building would sit vacant.

“We do celebrate those that were there, but… if we are able to purchase that property, then we want to be able to make the changes that are necessary for us in this community,” Harris said. “We’re tired of our community having to travel hours in order to experience good amenities. Why can’t we put them in this community?”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal on August 19. Clark-Murray declined to comment at this time.

