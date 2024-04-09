Duval County Medical Society and Blue Zones Project to host Trail Day April 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to lace up your sneakers and enjoy the great outdoors! The Duval County Medical Society (DCMS) and Blue Zones Project Jacksonville are teaming up to host a Trail Day event on April 13th at 10:00 a.m.

Head over to the Julington-Durbin Creek Preserve, located at 13200 Bartram Park Boulevard, for a refreshing two-mile walk through the scenic preserve alongside DCMS members and staff. Plus, you can bring your furry friends along for the adventure!

Organizers are going all out to make sure participants stay hydrated and stylish. Water bottles and t-shirts will be provided to all walkers. Make sure to register for the event to secure your preferred t-shirt size.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to combine fitness and nature. Register for the Trail Day event now at their website HERE.

