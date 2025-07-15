Duval County Public Schools increases screening requirements for volunteers

The Duval County school district is increasing background check requirements for certain volunteers.

The school board recently revised its policy on volunteers to increase safety and bring the district "into alignment with state law.“

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Level I vs. Level II volunteers

Previously, all school volunteers were required to undergo a Level I background screening. Now, those in certain roles will require more intensive Level II screening.

Level I volunteers are always under the direct supervision of district staff and never left alone with students. This includes classroom and book fair helpers, cafeteria monitors, and similar volunteers. According to DCPS, Level 1 screening entails a check against the Dru Sjodin National Sexual Offender Public Website.

Level II volunteers and chaperones may sometimes be out of direct view of staff or be tasked with supervising students on their own. They are now required to undergo fingerprint-based background checks, a sex offender registry check, and have their criminal histories reviewed.

The volunteer is required to pay a fee of $80–$100 for Level II background checks.

The district still advises that employees and volunteers refrain from one-on-one interactions with students unless unavoidable.

Next steps for volunteers

Current Level I volunteers: No action required unless planning to change to Level II.

Current chaperones/Level II volunteers: Anyone who works in a capacity that falls under Level II must log into their volunteer account and change their profile settings accordingly. Further instructions will be given following the submission of an application.

New volunteers: Complete an application here, and indicate your volunteer level intention.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]