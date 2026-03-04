Duval County Public Schools re-lists Southbank headquarters property for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools re-listed its administrative headquarters for sale on Tuesday and issued an open call for offers on the Southbank Riverwalk site. The district is working with Trinity Commercial Group to sell the 4.87-acre property located at 1701 Prudential Drive.

The re-listing follows a temporary pause in the relocation process after a prior contract with Chase Properties was terminated. District officials are now reviewing next steps for a move that aligns with operational needs and the management of resources.

The district currently spends $512,624 annually to maintain the headquarters. Officials are exploring relocation options intended to lower these costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance collaboration among staff members. Moving the administrative offices would also allow the riverfront land to be used for private redevelopment.

The site spans approximately 4.87 acres of waterfront land within the Commercial Central Business District. It carries a Future Land Use designation of CBD and is subject to the Downtown Development Overlay. The property is situated adjacent to the RiversEdge project and is located within a downtown corridor featuring several active developments.

According to the listing, the parcel may support mid- to high-rise residential, mixed-use, or hospitality developments. Any future construction must remain consistent with current zoning and applicable city regulations.

Interested parties are invited to submit offers for the property to Trinity Commercial Group. The deadline for all submissions is April 1.

