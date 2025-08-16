Duval County Public Schools superintendent responds after two students struck by cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School’s Office of the Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Bernier, released a statement regarding two students who were struck by cars this week.

In part of the statement, Bernier shared his condolences to the families of the students who were hit.

“Tragically, this week, two of our students were struck by vehicles. One of them—a young middle school student—lost his life. There are no words to describe the heartbreak his family, friends, and school community are experiencing. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and the other family affected by these incidents," said Bernier.

Bernier’s statement mentioned the “Be Safe. Be Seen” campaign. He states that, “The safety of our students—whether they are walking to school, riding a bike, getting on the bus, or being picked up at dismissal—is everyone’s responsibility.“

The ”Be Safe. Be Seen” campaign reminds drivers that students are out and makes sure students are aware of drivers as well.

He also reminds parents to take time with their children and explain what it means to be a safe pedestrian.

“This weekend, I’m asking you to please take time to talk with your children. Remind them what it means to be a safe pedestrian: to use crosswalks, obey traffic signals, stay alert, and put phones and headphones away when crossing streets,” Bernier’s statement states.

Bernier concludes the statement with a plan on ensuring every child gets home safely every day.

Action News Jax reached out to the school district about the two students who were hit.

