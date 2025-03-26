Duval County roads could see black ice development overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our First Alert Weather team forecasts a potential for patchy black ice development in Duval County.

Jacksonville received more than 3 inches of rain throughout Sunday, and a freeze warning takes effect overnight.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says surfaces should dry out for the most part - but black ice could form briefly in small patches.

This could pose a risk for morning commuters, most likely between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Drivers should drive cautiously while watching for slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads, since elevated surfaces freeze first.

