Duval County roads could see black ice development overnight

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our First Alert Weather team forecasts a potential for patchy black ice development in Duval County.

Jacksonville received more than 3 inches of rain throughout Sunday, and a freeze warning takes effect overnight.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says surfaces should dry out for the most part - but black ice could form briefly in small patches.

This could pose a risk for morning commuters, most likely between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Drivers should drive cautiously while watching for slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads, since elevated surfaces freeze first.

Make sure to check Action News Jax for the latest forecast.

