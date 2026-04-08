Duval County Schools stand by bus camera rollout despite complaints elsewhere

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A little more than a week after Duval County Schools rolled out new stop arm cameras on hundreds of buses, Action News Jax has learned two Florida cities have already run into problems with the same company behind the technology.

In South Florida, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office suspended its camera program last April after drivers complained they were wrongly ticketed. According to reports from the Miami Herald and The Tributary, the agency cited several issues, including improper citations, incorrect citation numbers, and problems with the appeals process. Deputies were also overwhelmed, reviewing more than 400 citations a day.

In the Tampa Bay area, a man filed a class action lawsuit in Hillsborough County, accusing the camera company, the sheriff’s office, and the school district of making tickets difficult to challenge. Attorneys in that case point to reports showing nearly 90 percent of drivers who appeal citations lose.

The cameras, operated by BusPatrol, use AI technology to read license plates and capture drivers who pass stopped school buses. In Duval County, drivers who violate the law will receive a $225 citation, but only after school police review the video and confirm the violation.

A spokeswoman for Duval County Schools told Action News Jax the district is aware of issues reported in other counties but is confident in its review process. The district is still working to determine how many officers will be needed to review footage.

BusPatrol’s chief growth officer, Steve Randazzo, defended the program, calling lawsuits like the one in Hillsborough County frivolous. He says most drivers who receive citations learn from the experience.

He also emphasized that in Duval County, every case will be reviewed by school police before a ticket is issued.

Randazzo says the goal is not just enforcement, but changing driver behavior and improving safety for students.

Right now, the district is in a 30-day education period. Enforcement is set to begin May 1.

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