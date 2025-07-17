Duval County science teacher arrested in domestic battery, strangulation case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Terry Parker High School biology teacher and 2024 VyStar Duval County Teacher of Year was arrested Tuesday in a domestic battery case.

Gustavo Guzman, 26, is facing charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report states.

The arrest occurred following a domestic violence incident involving Guzman and the victim in Jacksonville. The incident was reported to the police, leading to Guzman’s arrest.

According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, they were met by both the victim and Guzman.

The victim reported ongoing issues with Guzman, stating that the incidents had been escalating over the past year.

During the incident, the victim attempted to leave, which led to the altercation, according to the report. The arrest report noted that while no visible injuries were observed on the victim, a shower curtain was found ripped down and on the floor, indicating a struggle.

Guzman was taken into custody, and the charge was enhanced to felony domestic battery due to his statement involving strangulation, the report states.

The victim declined to have an evidence technician photograph injuries but completed a written statement, the report states.

Guzman was booked into the Duval County jail and bonded out on $7,500 bail, according to jail records.

