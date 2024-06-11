City Council to consider making final decision on controversial Chick-fil-A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council could make a final decision on Tuesday on rezoning for a controversial Chick-fil-A project in Oceanway.

The city has been debating the proposal for Chick-fil-A on Bradley Cove Road across from First Coast High School since December 2022.

The vote tonight is the first action item on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting, which is set to start at 5 p.m. Many of the people in the area have expressed their opposition to the proposal over the past year and a half.

The city held a community meeting on the matter in May, and dozens of people showed up to voice their concerns about the potential traffic problems the proposed Chick-fil-A may bring. The meeting happened after the city published a traffic study of the proposed site at the intersection of Bradley Road and Lady Lake Road.

Jacksonville’s Chief Traffic Engineer Chris Ledew said he found a traffic signal warranted and a right turn deceleration lane necessary at each driveway of the site.

However, the changes are still not favorable among many neighbors.

“If they want to put in a light, all they’re going to do is drive more traffic down Lady Lake Road in front of the houses to exit out on Summer Beach Drive,” said Szilvia Smith, an Oceanway resident at May’s meeting.

Action News Jax will be watching the City Council meeting tonight and will bring you the very latest as we get it.

