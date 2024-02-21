‘Come out of the building now:’ JFRD releases video of its response to the RISE Doro apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released video shows fire crews responding to the massive fire at the then-under-construction RISE Doro apartments in Downtown Jacksonville in January.

Dozens of crews can be seen in the video, released Wednesday afternoon by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, working to stop the first flames.

In the video, firefighters can be seen on a massive ladder on the balcony of an apartment that has smoke pouring out of it.

At one point, crews are told to get out of the building.

“Southside of the building midway, pull all of the crews out. We are fixing to put some aerial streams on the building. Whatever you are doing with the hand lines are not effective. All crews from command, all crews from command, come out of the building now,” the voice on the radio says.

Action News Jax is continuing to go through the hour-long video released on the JFRD YouTube. We’ll have more developments from the video on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 and 11.

