Council and Mayor at odds over spending amid property tax amendment uncertainty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan unveiled her $2 billion proposed city budget Monday morning, and the new spending plan would increase current spending by about $22.5 million.

But leaders on city council say they want to see spending reduced this year to prepare for the possible passage of the property tax phaseout amendment in November.

If voters approve Amendment 3 in November, the City of Jacksonville could lose nearly $184 million in revenues starting in the 27/28 fiscal year.

It’s why some council members like Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) are calling for aggressive cuts to this year’s budget to prepare for the worst.

“We should be cutting at least $100 million out of this budget in preparation,” said Salem.

But Mayor Deegan’s budget proposal increases spending by about one percent.

The mayor argued there’s no need to cut spending now.

“We have an entire year to respond should that vote go to people wanting to pass Amendment 3,” said Deegan.

But Council Finance Chair Will Lahnen (R-District 3) argued there could be a way to plan for both possible outcomes by putting funds below the line.

That would allow for them to be restored by council if Amendment 3 fails.

“So, it may be the type of thing, okay, well we’re comfortable giving half of whatever this is, but let’s talk about it again after November 3rd comes and goes,” said Lahnen.

But Mayor Deegan said she worries bringing the funding back may not be so easy; restoring funds back above the line requires a supermajority vote.

“You end up having folks that are sort of predisposed to not wanting any projects anyway that don’t want to bring things above the line, and that’s a problem,” said Deegan.

Council President Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) said he’s sensitive to those concerns and is hoping to find a way to more easily restore funding.

But he does want to see spending cut in the upcoming budget, as he argued it would be irresponsible to pass the full brunt of Amendment 3’s impacts onto a future council president.

“It would be unfair for us to expect him or her to find $200 million in one year. It’s best to start preparing now,” said Howland.

The Council Finance Committee will officially begin its work on the budget in mid-August.

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