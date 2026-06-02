DCPS security guard arrest highlights recent cases of inappropriate conduct involving students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school security guard was arrested Friday, accused of lewd conduct with a student, Duval County Public Schools said Monday.

Jon Kee, 27, is charged with of Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in Lewd Conduct with a Student, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

DCPS said Kee was assigned to Twin Lakes Academy Middle School. The district said he started out at the school as an office assistant in February 2022 and became a security guard in July 2024.

“Mr. Kee has been immediately removed from our campus and will have no contact with students while both the criminal investigation and the district’s professional standards review are ongoing,” a message from Principal Aurelia Williams sent to Twin Lakes Middle families said.

“Sometimes these things happen, and when they happen in rapid succession, over and over again, the system is broken,” Suskauer said.

Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle Suskauer, who’s not associated with the case, says school districts have to make sure that they’re running thorough background checks and conducting regular evaluations.

“Children are told, you know, speak to law enforcement, speak to security officers, but in this particular case, it was a security officer,” Suskauer said. “Parents are already concerned with school safety, because of weapons, because of shootings, and you would hope that the individuals that are there in place in school are going to have the children’s best interests at heart.”

Kee’s arrest comes just weeks after a Baldwin Middle-Senior High School Teacher was arrested on similar charges.

Police reports show that 47-year-old James Mulvery was engaging in a “romantic relationship” with one of his students. Emails between them included messaging like, “I love you,” “You’re my girl” and “Thank you for being my person.”

In April, Temple Christian Academy Teacher, Johny Robinson, 34, was arrested and charged with five counts of sending harmful material to minors and illegally using a two-way communication device.

Clayton was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.

These three recent cases follow a series of other high-profile ones involving DCPS authority figures and students, including the case of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Teacher, Jeffery Clayton.

Suskauer recommends that parents encourage open communication with their children.

“It’s very important for parents not to put their heads in the sand, but have these conversations, these difficult, unfortunate conversations with your children,” Suskauer said. “Because ultimately, this is what may make the difference between your child being an advocate for themselves or a victim.”

Action News Jax is working to obtain Kee’s arrest report to get more details about the charges against him.

Williams said anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

As of Monday afternoon, Kee was still in the Duval County Jail on a $500,003 bond. His next court date is set for June 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.