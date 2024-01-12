Fanatics to lay off 218 employees when it closes Jacksonville fulfillment center on Commonwealth Ave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville-based sportswear company Fanatics will be laying off employees later this year.

The company sent a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Notice to the State of Florida and the City of Jacksonville that it will close its fulfillment center on Commonwealth Avenue.

Two hundred and eighteen workers will be affected.

The planned layoffs will start April 1 and the facility is expected to close August 1.

Fanatics shared the following statement with Action News Jax:

“At Fanatics, our top priority is delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans and partners. This includes ensuring that all our facilities are best equipped to efficiently and effectively ship our products to fans around the world. In looking at our current real estate portfolio, our Commonwealth Facility in Jacksonville, FL is one of the oldest buildings we operate within. This has resulted in continued challenges as we try to keep it up to date to service the needs of our fans as well as meet new demands. To better service our fans within the Southeastern United States, we will be shifting our fulfilment efforts to newer buildings in and around the region where we have access to updated technology and infrastructure to ensure a better fan experience.

“We continue to maintain a strong presence in Jacksonville, employing more than 1,500 employees at our corporate offices. In addition, we continue to operate the in-venue retail business for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

