Former Jacksonville dance studio director arrested, accused of relationship involving boy, 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A now-former CEO/director of a performing arts company who also used to be a Duval County Public Schools teacher is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged sexual relationship involving a 13-year-old boy.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Victor Chrispin Jr., formerly head of Yohannas Performing Arts Company, charging him with two felony counts: an authority figure soliciting or engaging in romantic relations with a student and an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

According to police, the investigation began in early December after authorities were alerted to a suspected relationship between Chrispin and the teen. The report states the concern was raised after someone discovered the pair inside Chrispin’s car.

During an interview with investigators, the 13-year-old victim said the two had been involved since October of last year. A police report shows the teen verbally expressed romantic feelings for Chrispin in October.

About a week later, the report states, a sexual incident occurred inside a bathroom. Another incident allegedly occurred a week after that, also in a bathroom, where the teen told police he performed oral sex on Chrispin, the report said.

The report detailed another alleged encounter between Chrispin and the victim at an unknown library in Jacksonville.

Police say the victim communicated with Chrispin through an app called Locket Link. According to investigators, Chrispin allegedly sent messages through a female juvenile, who then forwarded them to the 13-year-old victim. Police also reported love letters exchanged between Chrispin and the victim on the child’s phone.

Action News Jax has confirmed through Duval County Public Schools that Chrispin was employed at Bridge to Success Academy from 2017 until his resignation in 2019. Action News Jax has requested his personnel file from the school district.

Chrispin’s LinkedIn profile lists Edward Waters University as his current employer. Action News Jax has reached out to the university and is still awaiting confirmation on whether Chrispin remains employed there.

Chrispin has denied all allegations, telling police he was only acting as the child’s mentor.

The board of directors for the Yohannas Performing Arts Company has removed Chrispin as CEO. The City of Jacksonville confirmed the dance company is currently in the final year of its four-year contract with Kids Hope Alliance.

